Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50743024_thumbnail

We’re supposed to believe the Mets lose $50 million per year.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Good evening. Everyone is buzzing about this Bloomberg report that the Mets are once again for sale. Now, I am no financial expert but when I read that…. Whoever buys the team will assume annual losses of at least $50 million, according to a person...

Tweets