New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cole and deGrom among MLB Network’s top 10 pitchers right now
by: Larry Hammonds — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 3m
New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom and newly acquired New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole headline MLB Network's top ten pitchers in baseball right now l...
Tweets
-
I very much doubt Carlos Delgado was taking notes in a book to steal signs in real time. IN ... REAL ... TIME. This isn't that hard!!!Astros’ “Codebreaker” stuff - this is almost exactly what Carlos Delgado once did with his notebook, just in Excel form. Delgado used a pen to record pitch sequences, signs and other info. Of course, he didn’t write “Dark Arts” on the cover like he was taking a class at HogwartsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: New Met Michael Wacha, one of three pitchers likely fighting for a spot in the rotation, is not getting ahead of himself: https://t.co/reAfVW9Dy5 | @timbhealey https://t.co/MctQwePNAFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
SEE IT: Michael Wacha arrives at Mets camp ahead of spring training https://t.co/KJh0EAjUXLTV / Radio Network
-
Also a surprise with some garlic knots. #NationalPizzaDay2020Hello. I’d like to report you will soon see a picture of homemade pizza on this account on National Pizza Day (even though I know it’s fake, it’s an excuse to have pizza for the 2nd time in 3 days which is good)Minors
-
New Met Michael Wacha, one of three pitchers likely fighting for a spot in the rotation, is not getting ahead of himself: https://t.co/reAfVW9Dy5 | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Some of the players have been notified/welcomed by their new team, which is great news. Because it means the medicals are done in the Mookie deal. And that is the best news if sll @alexspeier 1stBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets