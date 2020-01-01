Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50756161_thumbnail

Mets' Edwin Diaz talks improved slider, how Pedro Martinez helped him

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

One of the things Pedro Martinez helped Edwin Diaz with was his mechanics, which Diaz struggled to harness for much of the 2019 season while also being unable to get comfortable throwing his slider.

Tweets