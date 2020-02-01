Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
47040382_thumbnail

Jeff Wilpon Releases Statement on Failed Steve Cohen Sale

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

Mets' chief operating officer (COO) Jeff Wilpon released a statement Monday to address the failed sale of the team to hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen."As spring training begins, on behalf o

Tweets