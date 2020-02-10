Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50764721_thumbnail

Jeff Wilpon issues a statement about Mets sale, but not to me

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Jeff Wilpon has issued a statement.  He did not choose to share it with me, but he did share it with Mets Blog. As spring training begins, on behalf of ownership, we would like to share more information explaining why the proposed transaction has...

Tweets