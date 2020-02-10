Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Forbes

Overwatch League Homestands Debut As NYXL, Others Experience True Esports Rivalries

by: Shlomo Sprung Forbes 7m

Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Overwatch League experienced what it waited over two years for to finally come to fruition: A season full of homestands for each team and the potential issues that come with it.

Tweets