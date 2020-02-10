New York Mets
Pedro Martinez helped New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz improve his slider
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 21s
Edwin Diaz's slider is his most important weapon. It let him down in 2019, but he looks to turn things around with the New York Mets in 2020.
