New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Newsday's Tim Healey on the Mets' first day of spring training | Newsday
by: Associated Press — Newsday 3m
Newsday reporter Tim Healey spoke about the first official day of spring training for the Mets on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. ...
Tweets
-
Juan Lagares has agreed to a deal with the Padres. Best of luck, @juanlagares2!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Good for him. Glad he latched on somewhere.Lagares gets 1.4M plus incentives if in majors #padresBlogger / Podcaster
-
Oh yeah, that little Mookie Betts trade is official now too.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Joelsherman1: Our back page for TuesdayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Finally! #MookieBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Our back page for TuesdayBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets