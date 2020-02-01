Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50777758_thumbnail

Reds’ Trevor Bauer torches Rob Manfred for proposed postseason changes: ‘You have absolutely no clue about baseball’ - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Major League Baseball reportedly is looking into expanding to a 14-team playoff field by 2022 that would include six best-of-three Wild Card series in which the higher seed plays every game at home.

Tweets