New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Jacob deGrom will enter 2020 with an ERA below 2.00 versus 11 teams
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 35s
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is a master of run-prevention. He will enter 2020 with an ERA below 2.00 against 11 different teams. By now, we all know how...
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: PECOTA projects the Mets to win the NL East, plus gives them a three-out-of-four shot at making the playoffs. https://t.co/Y7ndgI2Vzf https://t.co/t17n7XcGbxBlogger / Podcaster
-
How do the Mets stack up against the rest of the NL East? https://t.co/Hg9lXPKTjNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
He went on to say “Hey professional baseball isn’t for everyone as I tell the amateur guys. I slept on a mattress on the dining room floor one season” #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just spoke to a scout on this clubhouse stuff his take: “Lol everyone bitching about the minor leaguers not being able to use the big league clubhouse. You gotta earn that right to be in there.” That’s from someone unaffiliated with the #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Let’s get to work. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Never thought I’d hear a real life bank robber calling in to @WFANmorningsSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets