MLB rumors: Mookie Betts trade is official, so when will Red Sox hire a new manager? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The Boston Red Sox traded right fielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston also fired manager Alex Cora two days after Rob Manfred's report on the Houston Astros sign stealing went public.

