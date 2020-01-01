Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
PECOTA projections tab Mets, Reds as division winners

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 25s

Baseball Prospectus released its PECOTA projections for the 2020 season on Tuesday and while the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Dodgers were predicted to top their divisions as expected, two other projected division winners may...

