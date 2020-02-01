Do Not Sell My Personal Information

PECOTA Projects Mets To Win NL East

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 4m

Baseball Prospectus released their 2020 PECOTA projections, and not only are the New York Mets projected to win the National League East with an 88-74 record, but they are also viewed as the secon

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Baseball America @BaseballAmerica 2m
    RT @BenBadler: Also heard teams are expecting a showcase soon for outfielder Yoelqui Cespedes. He’s the 22-year-old brother of Yoenis Cespedes. Could factor into the current 2019-20 class or the 2020 period that opens on July 2.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    David Lennon @DPLennon 4m
    As if there wasn’t enough pressure on Luis Rojas, he was surprised today when 83-yr-old Fred Wilpon pretended to hit against him during a game of catch. Wilpon, batting lefty, took about 10 pitches, which Rojas made sure to float past him with a safe margin for error. #Mets
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 5m
    RT @AMBS_Kernan: And now @MikeSilvaMedia you know what I said on the podcast Sunday let’s see how baseball tries to ruin the game this year. Never underestimate.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 7m
    "We feel like we're a team that can be playing baseball in October" - Michael Conforto on the Mets thinking playoffs
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 9m
    Michael Conforto says the Mets have to “limit the damage” during their down months. The last two Junes have been a disaster for the team.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 10m
    RT @timbhealey: Michael Conforto said there won’t be any animosity from Mets teammates toward 2017 Astros Jake Marisnick and J.D. Davis. “But I’m sure there will be conversations about it.” Conforto was clear that the Astros crossed a line, but he won’t hold it against Marisnick/Davis.
    Super Fan
  • More Mets Tweets