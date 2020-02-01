New York Mets
Making Broad Concept Of Rob Manfred’s Postseason Plan Work
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 8m
It is a danger to take anything Rob Manfred says seriously, especially at a time when he may be very well trying to deflect away from the ongoing Astros sign stealing scandal. We should take heed o…
RT @BenBadler: Also heard teams are expecting a showcase soon for outfielder Yoelqui Cespedes. He’s the 22-year-old brother of Yoenis Cespedes. Could factor into the current 2019-20 class or the 2020 period that opens on July 2.Blogger / Podcaster
As if there wasn’t enough pressure on Luis Rojas, he was surprised today when 83-yr-old Fred Wilpon pretended to hit against him during a game of catch. Wilpon, batting lefty, took about 10 pitches, which Rojas made sure to float past him with a safe margin for error. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @AMBS_Kernan: And now @MikeSilvaMedia you know what I said on the podcast Sunday let’s see how baseball tries to ruin the game this year. Never underestimate.Blogger / Podcaster
"We feel like we're a team that can be playing baseball in October" - Michael Conforto on the Mets thinking playoffsTV / Radio Network
Michael Conforto says the Mets have to “limit the damage” during their down months. The last two Junes have been a disaster for the team.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Michael Conforto said there won’t be any animosity from Mets teammates toward 2017 Astros Jake Marisnick and J.D. Davis. “But I’m sure there will be conversations about it.” Conforto was clear that the Astros crossed a line, but he won’t hold it against Marisnick/Davis.Super Fan
