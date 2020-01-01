New York Mets
Mets should be players in lefty centerfielder Joc Pederson trade talk
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 4m
The Mets lineup can use a left-handed power bat. They also need a genuine major league centerfielder. Joc Pederson is available - why not take a look?
