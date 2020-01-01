Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
50786885_thumbnail

Mets should be players in lefty centerfielder Joc Pederson trade talk

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 4m

The Mets lineup can use a left-handed power bat. They also need a genuine major league centerfielder. Joc Pederson is available - why not take a look?

Tweets