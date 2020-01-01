New York Mets
New York Mets: Wilson Ramos is leaving behind any controversies with his teammates
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2m
New York Mets' starter Noah Syndergaard said he didn't want to pitch to Wilson Ramos in 2019, but the catcher is ready to leave it all behind
WATCH: Dellin Betances makes his first appearance at Mets Spring Training https://t.co/uU1bfpuTvyTV / Radio Network
New Post: MLB News: Red Sox Promote Ron Roenicke To Interim Manager https://t.co/kg2Ldu1Rs1 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets bullpen needs an assist from a reliever like Dellin Betances https://t.co/OOp34JbM2h @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
RT @ByRobertMurray: 7 playoff teams per league means more games, which would result in more playoff shares for players, so it could get approval from both sides. Main question: Will more playoff spots give teams further incentive to spend to try to win? https://t.co/iH1wNb1XvlBlogger / Podcaster
Amed Rosario through the years: K%: 2017: 28.8 2018: 20.1 2019: 18.9 Hard Hit %: 2017: 25.0 2018: 32.1 2019: 39.1 Avg. exit velocity: 2017: 84.3 2018: 87.3 2019: 89.2 xwOBA: 2017: .245 2018: .290 2019: .320 We're watching development before our very eyes. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
What should you expect from a Luis Rojas-run Mets spring training? He discusses that in this video https://t.co/C2kzzHjFt4Blogger / Podcaster
