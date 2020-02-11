Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Why is baseball’s Access Media sticking up for the insane playoff idea?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Here’s what I am noticing.  FANS of baseball don’t seem to like the proposed changes.  Yet, the Access Media seems to dig it. The more that I think about the proposed changes to the playoff format, the more they makes sense. It’s an anti-tanking...

