Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50792259_thumbnail

Mets' Noah Syndergaard on vaunted slider: 'It seems to be back to where it was'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

Noah Syndergaard's vaunted slider abandoned him for most of the 2019 season, with him unable to generate the movement and velocity that made the pitch one of the best weapons in baseball from 2016 to 2018.

Tweets