New York Mets

The Mets Police
$1600 gets you Cool Amed Rosario sneakers that unfortunately come with 26 Mets tickets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Hmmm this is interesting. So say you want some snazzy sneakers.  You’re going to have to buy tickets to 13 Mets games (twice). Unfortunately for you, the Sneaker Sections are limited. Wow that’s pretty pricey.  And look at the fine print – you have...

