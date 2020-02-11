Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Baseball Essential
50793204_thumbnail

Garry Templeton’s Disappearing — and Reappearing — Record

by: Jeff J. Snider Baseball Essential 24s

About three years ago, I wrote about former St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Garry Templeton. In 1979, Templeton became the first player ever to have at least 100 hits from each side of the plate in one season. He had 111 hits as a left-handed hitter,...

Tweets