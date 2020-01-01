New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Notes: Dellin's health; rotation; Thor's slider
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5m
When Dellin Betances signed with the Mets on Christmas Eve, he did so with the knowledge that one of his close friends and mentors, Carlos Beltrán, would be his manager. The events of the ensuing month may have changed the equation, but not Betances’
Tweets
-
Or the Jets. Or the Giants. Or the Mets. Or the Isles. Or the Devils.Hot Take: I am happy the Rangers are not the Knicks thank youBlogger / Podcaster
-
We started at the bottom and now we're...still at the bottom."Toronto Raptors brought in Drake ... the New York Knicks brought in me." Steve Stoute talks about rebranding the Knicks. https://t.co/vFSdUwVqEjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Mediagoon: https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: The Cheap Mets Ticket Promotions have started. https://t.co/qoWMsKCt3XBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeVacc: Column: Rob Manfred sure seems to care more about what non-fans of his sport think than what it’s actual fans think. https://t.co/ygBz5oS4BOBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: The Cheap Mets Ticket Promotions have started. https://t.co/qoWMsKCt3XBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MMO 2020 Top 30 Mets Prospects: No. 16 Freddy Valdez, OF https://t.co/fAYy8hp40n #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets