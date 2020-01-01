Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New manager Rojas expects Mets to contend

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 14s

Speaking on Tuesday during his first spring training news conference, Mets manager Luis Rojas said, "We expect to be a contender," citing his new team's "great roster" and a starting rotation that includes Cy Young and World Series winners.

