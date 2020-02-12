Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
50796496_thumbnail

Luis Rojas says he expects Mets “to be a contender” in first spring training press conference - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2m

Rojas answered nearly 30 minutes of questions on multiple topics ranging from Carlos Beltran, the Mets’ six-man rotation and the status of Yoenis Cespedes.

Tweets