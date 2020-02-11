Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
50796905_thumbnail

Disturbing Carlos Beltran development is Mets validation

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2m

How often do the Mets look at Twitter and actually breathe a sigh of relief?About as often as a leap year? Lo and behold, on Tuesday — 18 days before Feb. 29 — “Beltran” trended on the New

Tweets