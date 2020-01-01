Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
47048351_thumbnail

New report adds more detail to Carlos Beltran's involvement in Astros' sign-stealing scandal

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Beltran was the only player mentioned by name in the MLB report on the Astros' investigation, and a new report from The Athletic has gone into more detail regarding Beltran's role.

Tweets