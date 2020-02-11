Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50798099_thumbnail

Absolute Must Read: Awful Announcing on why the proposed playoff plan is terrible

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Hey gang, full endorsement from me on this link from Awful Announcing.  I’m not even going to bother to excerpt from it because I’d have to excerpt the whole thing.  In summary, it shows you what a nightmare the TV schedule would be, how awful the...

Tweets