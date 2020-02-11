New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Oh no, the Baseball Mafia got to Bob Costas!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
What is going on? I can’t believe the Baseball Mafia even got to Bob Costas. Fans hate this, but the Access Media loves it? Something is very rotten here. “Something like this is going to happen,” Costas told The Post. “Generally speaking, I’m in...
Tweets
-
SecondedHappy to see Marwin Gonzalez show remorse https://t.co/yvBK5qmDJa interesting look at his home/away splits in 2017 he was way better on the road. https://t.co/ga2GiJzMyYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is a good piece. The NY Post is crushing baseball coverage.https://t.co/2P2rYkd72P Thoughts on the modern manager and what it means for someone like Luis Rojas, who did not even get hired until the 3rd week of January. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EmilyCWaldon: The Mets completed a $57 million Spring Training renovation. It would cost roughly $4.3 million per organization to give a farm system a raise. But, hey -- priorities. Don't want the minor league players to lose sight of the PB&J they'll be eating from April to September.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: The Mets made the right call https://t.co/YWV45e3IhkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Kevin_Lorincz: My favorite anthem this year. You go Ernie. https://t.co/qHhYC93w6yTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @FoxSportsWest: Ian Eagle x Noah Eagle... How cool is this! #ClipperNation • @LAClippers • @NBAonTNTTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets