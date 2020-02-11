Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50798672_thumbnail

Oh no, the Baseball Mafia got to Bob Costas!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

What is going on?  I can’t believe the Baseball Mafia even got to Bob Costas.  Fans hate this, but the Access Media loves it?  Something is very rotten here. “Something like this is going to happen,” Costas told The Post. “Generally speaking, I’m in...

Tweets