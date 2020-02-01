Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50810277_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Shocking but true way ex-Met, Phillie Lenny Dykstra was better player than Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr. - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Outfielder Lenny Dykstra played for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies during his 12 seasons in the majors. The three-time All-Star won the World Series with the Mets in 1986.

Tweets