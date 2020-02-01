New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Shocking but true way ex-Met, Phillie Lenny Dykstra was better player than Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr. - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
Outfielder Lenny Dykstra played for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies during his 12 seasons in the majors. The three-time All-Star won the World Series with the Mets in 1986.
Tweets
-
RT @stluciemets: Congrats, Chad! Thank you for three great years with us in Port St. Lucie. Best of luck in Syracuse! https://t.co/64sKYDfklMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: "I know the guys pretty well and the guys know me back.” Luis Rojas is confident he can lead the Mets to the playoffs ⬇️ https://t.co/nZI9RKcMsrBlogger / Podcaster
-
This makes me happyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @stluciemets: Congrats, Chad! Thank you for three great years with us in Port St. Lucie. Best of luck in Syracuse! https://t.co/64sKYDfklMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: "I know the guys pretty well and the guys know me back.” Luis Rojas is confident he can lead the Mets to the playoffs ⬇️ https://t.co/nZI9RKcMsrNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Big announcement!!! Excited to share cover art for THE CAPTAIN, David Wright's memoir due in bookstores Oct. 13! You can preorder from your favorite retailers here: https://t.co/kkIyekYELT https://t.co/emQ7C5J5ZbBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets