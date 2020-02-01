Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Farm System Ranked 25th in MLB

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 6m

In ranking all of the farm systems, Baseball America has rated the Mets 25th putting them in the bottom six in the league. This is the fourth straight year the Mets have dropped in these rankings.

