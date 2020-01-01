Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors
44560180_thumbnail

Baseball America Ranks Mets Farm System Sixth Worst

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 3m

In ranking all of the farm systems, Baseball America has rated the Mets 25th putting them in the bottom six in the league. This is the fourth straight year the Mets have dropped in these rankings.

Tweets