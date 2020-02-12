Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50814751_thumbnail

BASEBALL CHEATING Hardball Talk: Manfred must answer!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 32s

Here’s another strong read from Hardball Talk.  Let’s all keep the heat on baseball and wait for someone to start asking questions in The Bronx. Indeed, Rob Manfred is one of the primary reasons it’s not going to go away. The scandal was allowed to...

Tweets