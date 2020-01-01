Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: Mets' Yoenis Cespedes works out on field at spring training

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes, who is continuing to work his way back but has no timetable for a return, worked out on the field Wednesday in Port St. Lucie.

