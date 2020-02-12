Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50815552_thumbnail

Have Mets ticket sales collapsed? Mets already deep discounting tickets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Wow, it’s February 12th and the Mets are already deep discounting tickets – four for $20. Maybe your pretend boycott is working?  Maybe people have realized that baseball is boring?  Maybe the backpack thing is a turn-off? Now let’s note a few...

Tweets