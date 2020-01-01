New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
deGrom Reacts to First Bullpen
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2m
As Mets camp opens, the reigning back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom reacts to his first bullpen and his excitement and anticipation for 2020. Ch...
Tweets
-
RT @TMKSESPN: Coming up today starting at 2:55PM with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: The #Yankees react to an off-season of sign-stealing. Plus, should the #Mets be the favorites to win the NL East? Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM! https://t.co/K7EuMzhttTTV / Radio Network
-
Seth Lugo has come up with a new term to describe himself: Utility Pitcher. Ultimately, Lugo wants to start again. In the meantime he’s embracing his versatility. He can start, close, pitch in long relief, whatever. Throw him out there and he’s confident he’ll get the job done.TV / Radio Personality
-
Jacob deGrom says third Cy Young Award is a "personal goal of mine," but wants to win World Series: https://t.co/s5caDp91zjTV / Radio Network
-
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/ednD7Tkjsv Earlier in the offseason the #Mets made a concerted effort on Francisco Lindor, but they tried for Mookie Betts as well. Why they didn’t get him. #RedSox #IndiansBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rick Moranis is set to appear in Disney's upcoming reboot of 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' https://t.co/GMrwdui7MKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Maybin returns to roots, gets deal with Tigers https://t.co/yPIFGO5VELTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets