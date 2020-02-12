Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
50817668_thumbnail

Inside Mets’ offseason pursuits of Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2m

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Mets worked harder and were more serious in conversations to try to obtain Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor during the offseason, but they made numerous calls and exchanged

Tweets