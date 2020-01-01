Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Report: Mets wouldn't include McNeil in potential Betts trade

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 56s

The New York Mets made an effort to acquire former MVP Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox this offseason, but their offers fell short of the one Boston ultimately accepted from the Los Angeles Dodgers.The Mets were offering one of Brandon Nimmo or...

