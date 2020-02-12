New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball announces new rules including 3 batter minimum for relievers
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Baseball, sport of cheaters, has some new rules. While the three batter rule will get a lot of attention, the exciting one is the 28 man roster for September with a cap on pitchers. There are also rules about who is allowed on the mound or not, so...
Tweets
-
WATCH: Jacob deGrom arrives at Mets Spring Training in Port St. Lucie https://t.co/9DpB6dchvWTV / Radio Network
-
$1600 gets you Cool Amed Rosario sneakers that unfortunately come with 26 Mets tickets https://t.co/A50MB76YZSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EvanAxelbank: Pete Alonso is getting his #20 jersey retired at @PlantHighSchool “This was one of my goals because I knew if I made the big leagues, my number would be up there.” #LGM #metstwitter @The7Line @Pete_Alonso20 https://t.co/24CJ3F9IZCOfficial Team Account
-
They look pleasedThey’ve arrived. https://t.co/UAcvATulxeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Times have certainly changed...Owner / Front Office
-
2020 #MLB rule changes - 3 batter minimum, 26-man roster through 8/31, 28-man rosters from 9/1 to the end of the regular season, two-way player and new rules on position players pitching (9th inning or later), injures list for pitchers now 15 days.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets