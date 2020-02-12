New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets made multiple offers to Boston Red Sox for Mookie Betts (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 7m
The New York Mets have been on the lookout for star power all offseason. Add Mookie Betts to the list of big names they pursued.
Tweets
-
Seth Lugo is SUCH a valuable asset to this team. He truly could do ALL of those roles. Not many can. #Mets are lucky to have someone like himSeth Lugo has come up with a new term to describe himself: Utility Pitcher. Ultimately, Lugo wants to start again. In the meantime he’s embracing his versatility. He can start, close, pitch in long relief, whatever. Throw him out there and he’s confident he’ll get the job done. https://t.co/cuTtaTBzThMinors
-
He wondered if he was tipping pitches https://t.co/SqeK7JD8E0Blogger / Podcaster
-
North Babylon's Bria Hartley signs with Phoenix Mercury, reports say: https://t.co/0hydhYnAcJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Skip is fired up and ready to go. #LGM Full Video 🎥: https://t.co/qivK6bk2YvOfficial Team Account
-
The Mets were in the hunt on Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts this offseason https://t.co/f7Xs1pU4dnBlogger / Podcaster
-
I agree. I understand the entire thing. I am just making an observation about talking points.@michaelgbaron Modern discussion about hitters says that batting average isn't a great indicator of production. That does not mean it doesn't speak to a players ability to be a good hitter. Which is why it's raised with McNeil - the dude can hit.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets