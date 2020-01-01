Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50823078_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Luis Rojas' press conference Wednesday, including Jacob deGrom's expectations

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Perhaps no one was more excited to get going with the Mets' first Spring Training workout than Luis Rojas. The new Mets manager revealed as much while meeting with the media after New York's return to the field Wednesday morning in Port St. Lucie,...

Tweets