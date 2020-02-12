Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Gettyimages-595236816-scaled-e1581547307844

New York Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is back on the field at spring training (Video)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 8s

A healthy Yoenis Cespedes could be a game-changer for the New York Mets. He's taking his first steps towards an Opening Day appearance.

Tweets