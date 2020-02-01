Sights From Mets Spring Training

Do Not Sell My Personal Information

by: Josh Finkelstein

The Mets had their first official workout of Spring Training on Wednesday. Pictured above, Jacob deGrom, Tyler Bashlor, and Jacob Rhame get ready to do some drills as manager Luis Rojas watches on

