New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets are desperate for Edwin Diaz resurrection
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 3m
PORT ST. LUCIE — The three-weeks-on-the-job manager spoke in a renovated clubhouse to pitchers, catchers and rehab players that included winter additions Dellin Betances, Rick Porcello and Michael
Tweets
-
RT @Joelsherman1: The stare down between Nolan Arenado and the #Rockies continues. Arenado usually hits/works out at the team complex as report date nears. But he is in Az, but hitting at Arizona State. It is a silent statement. Plans to report on time with position players Sunday.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The stare down between Nolan Arenado and the #Rockies continues. Arenado usually hits/works out at the team complex as report date nears. But he is in Az, but hitting at Arizona State. It is a silent statement. Plans to report on time with position players Sunday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BauerOutage: Recently worked with @PlayersTribune to detail some of my thoughts on the sign stealing issue. If you haven’t already, check it out! https://t.co/bOBr56MbN7 https://t.co/ivh2ia2EHYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Some VERY familiar faces included in @mlbtheshow 20 👀👀👀 https://t.co/krbeBFWRg1Blogger / Podcaster
-
He's out at NBC https://t.co/dHVIWli5T6Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jeffnews: @Metstradamus The Mets tried really really hard to sell the team while retaining total control until the end of time, but it was just one of those things.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets