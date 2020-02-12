New York Mets
New York Mets: Jacob deGrom is a happy Cy Young winner, excited for 2020
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 4m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom had his first spring training meeting with the media and is extremely excited for 2020.
RT @tykelly11: No need to read the article. Mookie said he would only accept the trade if I was manager and we all know how that turned out. https://t.co/pMGh2P0cOdBlogger / Podcaster
If you secured your Nationals Park tickets, don’t forget to grab your @RallyBus ride. Round trip from either Citi or New Brunswick NJ. Space limited. https://t.co/ARFdBzNa8ISuper Fan
They'll go with their regular season caps instead https://t.co/t7PDk5jM5QBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Some notable new/changed Mets uniform numbers: No. 0: Marcus Stroman No. 2: Dominic Smith No. 16: Jake Marisnick No. 22: Rick Porcello No. 45: Michael Wacha No. 68: Dellin BetancesBlogger / Podcaster
