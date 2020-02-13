New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Drew Smith on comeback trail from Tommy John surgery
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Drew Smith was projected last year around this time to be part of the Mets’ bullpen, but a torn elbow ligament changed that plan. Now, 11 months removed from Tommy John surgery,
Tweets
-
They like that he's open to a possible new role https://t.co/1Yym8pcdCiBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's getting closer to his return from Tommy John surgery https://t.co/alBI1XmOToBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Still a lot of meat on that bone." https://t.co/IUdHcPoyFEBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's getting some kudos for his early left-field play https://t.co/QvrcbrKztHBlogger / Podcaster
-
There's a lesson to be learned here https://t.co/QsdzWNNkl0Blogger / Podcaster
-
The LeBron and AD show https://t.co/it80gxrllyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets