New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Why Mets’ bid for Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor failed; Ex-Mets folk hero signs; 3 key White Sox shelved - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
The New York Mets tried dealing for Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts this winter. Here's why they didn't get either star plus all the latest MLB news.
Tweets
-
NY Mets: Ranking the five most important position players https://t.co/phEb2x0FSV via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheRecordSports: NY Mets: Ranking the five most important position players https://t.co/wbaQeugVCiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
One of our readers emailed this to me, apparently from the pages of Spiderman by Marvel Comics. Pretty Cool! 😎 #LGM 🧡💙🍎Blogger / Podcaster
-
Catching up on credit: @cmccosky 1st that Maybin deal guaranteed 1.5MBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom, 98mph Fastball and 93mph Slider (overlay/home plate view).Misc
-
Jacob deGrom, 98mph Fastball and 93mph Slider (overlay/synced at release/home plate view)Misc
- More Mets Tweets