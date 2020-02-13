Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50836334_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: on Earth-2, all is great with baseball and the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

SLACKISH REACTION:  While nobody is doing anything wrong, I keep laughing at the parallel universe the Mets’ social media lives in.  On Earth-2, as I call it, the Mets social media thinks people are like “oh look, there’s JDG walking in a parking lot,

Tweets