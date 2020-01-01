New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets 2020 projections: Marcus Stroman
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 9m
The Mets acquired Marcus Stroman near the trade deadline last year, partially as an upgrade to Jason Vargas and partially as a 2020 replacement for Zack Wheeler. The cost was two prospects, which b…
Tweets
-
#Astros owner Jim Crane, to baseball:What should the fine be? This kid just gave the double gunslinger banger to this umpire. https://t.co/sf5bp36Jd2TV / Radio Personality
-
What's under Altuve's shirt? 🧐 Smh still wearing buzzersAlex Bregman and Jose Altuve apologize on behalf of the Astros for the sign-stealing scandal: "We have learned from this, and we hope to regain the trust of baseball fans" https://t.co/5cwjyHE1Q2Super Fan
-
Uh? Excuse me?Jim Crane: Our opining is this didnt impact the game.’Minors
-
Many people in the #Astros organization had a chance to say the right things at their Fan Fest a few weeks ago. They did not do that. And now, they follow that up with something only, as Manfred put it, an organization with an “insular culture” could. With something less.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Notes from #Astros apology news conferenceTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Jacob deGrom, 2019 highlights.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets