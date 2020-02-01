Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB rumors: Astros’ Carlos Correa defends ex-Mets manager Carlos Beltran amid report he was ‘Godfather’ of sign-stealing scandal - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 23s

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa defended former teammate and fired Mets manager Carlos Beltran after a report indicated he was the "Godfather" of the organization's sign-stealing scandal en route to a 2017 World Series title.

