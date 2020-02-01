New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees pitcher won’t replace Jessica Mendoza on ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 30s
Last week, ESPN removed Jessica Mendoza from "Sunday Night Baseball" but gave her a new contract. She also resigned as special advisor to New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.
Tweets
-
Don’t know who’s idea it was to decide the Mets spring training work out gear, but solid decision going with orange tops. The guys look great all decked out in orange/blue.Super Fan
-
The crack of the bat!Official Team Account
-
Happy Birthday to Don LaGreca one of my best buddies in our biz--super talented and always there for his friends Happy Birthday DonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
-
Two Ponies just taking Pics🐴📸Andrés and the ❄️🐻 #TBT to when @Pete_Alonso20 and @andresgimenez squared off in the 2018 #FuturesGame. https://t.co/ZBNvZZG4HSMinors
-
There's a new No. 1 goalie in town https://t.co/3aBeVjwOnOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets