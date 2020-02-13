Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
50852257_thumbnail

Mets' Seth Lugo blames 2017 start against Astros for his move to bullpen | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated February 13, 2020 5:36 PM Newsday 7m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Seth Lugo “absolutely” feels the 2017 Astros’ cheating changed the course of his career, he said this week. And he cannot help but wonder if he might still be a starting pitcher

Tweets